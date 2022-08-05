Quoting from Dana Milbank: “Against that quarter-century of ruin, what we are living through today is just a continuation of the GOP’s direction for the past 30 years: the appeals to white nationalism, the sabotage of the functions of government, the routine embrace of disinformation, stoking the fiction of election fraud and the 'big lie,' and the steady degradation of democracy.” (Washington Post, Aug. 4, 2022, https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2022/08/04/dana-milbank-republican-destructionists-book-excerpt/)

