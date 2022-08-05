Quoting from Dana Milbank: “Against that quarter-century of ruin, what we are living through today is just a continuation of the GOP’s direction for the past 30 years: the appeals to white nationalism, the sabotage of the functions of government, the routine embrace of disinformation, stoking the fiction of election fraud and the 'big lie,' and the steady degradation of democracy.” (Washington Post, Aug. 4, 2022, https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2022/08/04/dana-milbank-republican-destructionists-book-excerpt/)
So, I was thinking yesterday about how deeply this trend has touched our daily lives.
It's not only God and guns and gays.
Think about the anti-maskers and the effect they are having on our health care system, not the least of which is the dispiriting effect it has had on our health care workers. And our teachers, too.
Think about the anti-critical race theory racists, and their apparent fear that our children are so emotionally fragile they are unable to deal with the glorious and dark chapters of our American story at the same time. How these white supremacists are affecting our school boards and our teachers, so many of the best ones are leaving the profession.
Think about the people trying to ban books and the effect they are having on our libraries — one of our most fundamental civic institutions. And our librarians.
These people, members of the GOP who espouse the current values of the GOP, are tearing our country apart at the roots. Destroying our most fundamental institutions. Piece by piece. Bit by bit.
The worst part? It is by design. It is what they intend to do. From the top down, and from the bottom up.
