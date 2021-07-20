Some people don't understand the difference between stating an opinion and asserting a fact. For example: I for one believe that President Joe Biden is doing a fine job as our President (opinion). There is almost no evidence of fraud in the last Presidential election in any of the 50 states as demonstrated by over 60 court cases and several audits and recounts (fact).
I appreciate that the editor of the opinion page of The News Review works to avoid publishing false information while allowing all of us to express our opinion.
Daniel Robertson
Yoncalla
(1) comment
One of my favorite quotes:
“You are entitled to your opinion. But you are not entitled to your own facts.”
― Daniel Patrick Moynihan
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.