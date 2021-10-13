Our daughter lives in Eugene close to Chambers and 28th. She and her husband have an assortment of chickens, which are allowed to roam freely in their backyard. My daughter considers the chickens, all egg-laying hens, as pets, even though they sometimes terrorize her small black dog. She has shown us videos of her hends jumping to get a delectable treat from her hand, and she often regales us with amusing stories of her feathered pets' latest antics.
The other day, she discovered one of her hens was missing at bed time. It had squeezed through a gap in the fence and wandered across Chambers to the next neighborhood. A resident on 27th Place found the hen and delivered it to the local animal shelter, which posted a lost-and-found ad on Craigslist with a photo of the neighbor lovingly holding the runaway hen. The ad started with, "Do you know me?" and ended with, "Would you please share me and me find my home?" Needless to say, our daughter was relieved when she saw the Craigslist ad!
Next time you are cringing over the sad state of the current political scene blasted daily on the television, remember this story and focus on the fact that there are a lot of decent people out there with good, kind hearts.
Redge Ranyard
Roseburg
[thumbup] And just keep repeating that to your self.
