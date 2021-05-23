I read with interest the May 12 The News-Review article regarding our state senators' and representatives' plans for spending $4 million and $2 million each, respectively.
Their plans are for some important projects to rescue and build our local economy as part of the American Rescue Plan — created and passed by Democrats, alone.
Senator Heard, and State Representatives Leif, Hayden and Smith are Republicans. Every Republican in Congress, in both the Senate and in the House, opposed the American Rescue Plan. It was passed only by Democrats and signed by President Biden. Let's note that again: Republicans in Congress uniformly voted against the American Rescue Plan — the source of those millions of dollars for our county.
Nationwide, Republicans are now touting the benefits, even claiming credit.
Now come two more important pieces of legislation: the American Jobs Plan, and the American Families Plan. Each of these is carefully structured to build an economy that works for everyone, and Republicans immediately and viscerally loathe a plan that benefits everyone, rather than the already-rich and the already-powerful.
"The American Jobs Plan will create millions of good jobs, rebuild our country’s physical infrastructure and workforce, and spark innovation and manufacturing here at home. The American Families Plan is an investment in our children and our families — helping families cover the basic expenses that so many struggle with now, lowering health insurance premiums, and continuing the American Rescue Plan’s historic reductions in child poverty. Together, these plans reinvest in the future of the American economy and American workers, and will help us out-compete China and other countries around the world."
So every Republican in Congress is against them. But when the benefits roll down as waters, watch Republicans lap up the benefits of those mighty streams.
Never vote for hypocrites. Never vote for Republicans.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/03/31/fact-sheet-the-american-jobs-plan/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/04/28/fact-sheet-the-american-families-plan/
https://www.nrtoday.com/news/state/oregon_politics/legislators-get-2--4-million-of-relief-money-for-their-districts-heres-how-ours/article_07284245-870f-597b-99bb-cec28fa1ad87.html
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2021/05/republicans-youre-welcome-for-covid-stimulus-money-we-voted-against
Joseph Yetter
Azalea
[thumbup]Excellent letter.
