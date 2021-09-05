Local help for schizophrenia: I just saw the story in the Umpqua Shopper from Aug. 31 (The News-Review, Aug. 25) in which Kate Craig talks about how her son's schizophrenia has devastated their life and how hard it is trying to find help for him in our county. Practically impossible. If you ever need to get into a psychiatrist when a loved one is experiencing a sudden-onset psychotic crisis, forget it. You will be given an appointment that is months out and good luck hanging on until then!
I called Kate up after I read that article and asked her if she had heard about Early Assessment Support Alliance. She had not. This is a travesty! Since November, Kate has been going from Emergency Room to 72-hour hospital stay, after several suicide attempts by her schizophrenic son, nobody has told her about this life-saving hidden gem right here in our community!
Every medical provider in our county, especially the Emergency Room at Mercy Medical Center, the Urgent Cares and the Compass hotline need to get the word out about EASA to desperate families. EASA is right here in Roseburg. They work specifically with young people (up to the age of 25) who are experiencing psychosis. This is right out of their brochure, and it's true, not just nice sounding words: EASA offers: "24/7 crisis services, rapid (within days, not months) access to psychiatric and counseling services, education about causes, treatment and management of psychosis, family psycho-education and support groups, employment education and independent living supports, access to local teams including psychiatrists, social workers, psychologists and occupational therapists and referrals to community services."
The News Review, please help get the word out about EASA to everyone! EASA means hope for desperate families! Call 541-530-3532 and ask specifically for EASA!
Karma Clarke-Jung
Winston
(4) comments
Lovely. I only wish it were true.
Excellent and timely article.
Thank you for that critical information.
And there needs to be something for people who are past the age of 25....
