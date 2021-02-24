I would like to respectfully suggest that the current promotion of transgender females (males moving to female) competing in women's sports is not as simple as some, including our new president with his executive order, might think.
There is little debate over the vast differences between those born male and persons born female. For example, in track and field, the men's shot weighs 16 pounds while ladies shot is just over eight pounds (four kilograms). The Oregon high school girls record for 1,500 meters is 4:14.11. In a typical year about 100 Oregon boys will better that mark. Every Oregon boys high school record in individual events is better than the world record for women.
Some have argued that the differences between the biological sexes can be neutralized by hormonal treatment. Based on the science, I disagree.
Extended exposure to female hormones will reduce the advtages held by males, but no significant scientific studies have shown there is no residual effect. Real science, as opposed to anecdotal evidence common on the internet, requires the proper control of all variables, replication of results, peer review, sample size that makes results statistically significant, etc.
If even a small advatage accrues to the formerly male athletes, they will dominate school teams, state track meets, and the awarding of college scholarships.
In a recent poll, 67% of voters said men or boys who identify as transgender should not be permitted to compete in female sports.
In a discussion of this topic, a Biden administration spokesman recently stated "Trans rights are humban rights." This is true. However, we must also weigh the rights of millions of non-trans girls that have been promised to them under Title IX. To dismantle the gains made for our girls over the past 50 years would bea tragedy.
Roger Shaffer
Canyonville
Link us to your scientific data there, Roger. I knew a 28-year-old guy in transition and the hormone therapy turned him into a pubescent, emotional 12-year-old.
