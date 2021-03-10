After the first Champagne Creek Navigation Challenge on March 7, 2020, the County Planning Department was advised by Champagne media notes there would be no further scheduled events planned until after the COVID-19 situation had passed.
Champagne Creek has changed its mind in 2021 by already having two events — last Saturdays' second annual Challenge, and the Jan. 9 Side by Side Poker Run. The Challenge was held when the County Risk Category was Extreme, and High Risk during the Poker Run. The County Response Team notes they continue to see cases related to parties and gatherings, as well as cases associated with travel to and from COVID hot spots.
The main function of local government should be to provide for safety, health and infrastructure for its residents. The Planning Department and County Commissioners failed in this regard when they issued Temporary Event Permits for these events. Activities are subject to a more detailed sector guidance. None was specified for Saturday's event despite an Extreme Category 50-person risk level at outdoor entertainment venues and Champagnes' permit crowd estimate of 250. Event size and out of area visitors increased the health and safety risks for our local community, schools and the spread to a larger outside area.
A public record event request disclosed, in my opinion, an incomplete check sheet, expired food handler and truck licenses, incorrect event time and Champagne Creek as an event sponsor instead of listed businesses, which allows for lower permit CUP costs for the organizer, Mr. Oborne.
The above shortcomings do not contribute to making our community a better place to live, or the health and safety for those residing here and the demonstrated lack of concern by Champagne and the County did nothing to flatten the curve to control the speed and spread of the COVID-19 virus — it contributed to increasing it.
Dave Geddes
Roseburg
