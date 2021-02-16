The fiscal atrocity of a $1.9 trillion "single-year" bill is interesting only to economics students since others' silence about this is defining. President Reagan signed a $1 trillion budget. Everybody wrote him — aghast. Now, our legislator's are "borrowing" 6 times that, and no one blinks!
It's disguised as COVID-19 relief bill — not. It's about: $15 minimum wage, $400 billion bailout to blue-state pensions, $130 billion for schools, $1,600 monthly "unemployment bonus." Millions for AmTrack and NYC's subway — all paid for by your kids economic future. Concerned? Well, it's said it's “urgent” due to an economic “crisis.” Com'on man! Congress borrowed $3.7 trillion in 2020 for this, and the Budget Committee say's there's still $1 trillion surplus. It's not a real crisis-it's Bovine Manure.
This financial madness is because Democrats fear a fake economic crisis is disappearing — cloaked by COVID — to borrow for the above mentioned boondoggles. The economy? Housing prices jumped 12%. The manufacturing index hit a five-year high. Unemployment's down, oh, and my stock portfolio surged 4.3%! Worried? Perhaps to Governor Brown who foolishly shuttered businesses - tormented by the surrounding Governor's who did that, so she did too. Oh, and surprise — she's taxing your COVID relief check! Let'em eat cake...
No worries though since your kids are saddled with this debt. I'll take $1,400.00 COVID money. I don't know your kids nor do I care about their future!
I studied Economics in college. I am terrified the answer is, you don't care! But, thanks kids, and remember: "He that wants money, means, and content is without three good friends" — Shakespeare. I studied English Lit too because Shakespeare was easier to understand than Economics and those pesky equations — squared, times the probabilities that you'll complain!
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.