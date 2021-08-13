The News-Review was having a fairly sleepy week until it became time to show that the almost psychotic excesses of Roseburg City Councilor Bob Cotterell-haters has become political commentary, but even simple shots taken by them are unbecoming and contemptible. The snide self serving remarks by intellectuals for The News-Review ink about the occasion are based on the hypocrisy of the perpetual liberal state of hysteria mindset should someone actually say what they think. Oregon is a vacillating state, where what's happening now is in vogue. Case in point: What other state has eliminated reading, writing and arithmetic requirements for high school graduation? Oregon is — special!
His self-styled versification should rather inspire and edify his constituents with the words of Lincoln or Shakespearian dramas, but what politician does? This isn't a contest between two opposing thoughts. Ideological warfare is not the game. If that weren’t the case, then one would make idols and the other bow to their sacred cows getting no sympathy by The News-Review readers. See the imbalance? One side, like a kid full of chocolate chip cookies, craves attention, the other don't.
It's at these times liberals come snorting out of the undergrowth with unbecoming destructiveness craving individual notoriety. To them he is a phantom without an opera and all this over his comments is becoming tiresome in the extreme. Local political and media hype about this are disgraceful for their increasing intolerance. Would they be willing to rehabilitate themselves by ceasing to take gratuitous shots by the unprecedented vituperation against Cotterell who, in turn, should avoid the trivial disdain by his above-the-fold grabbing opponents.
Most Roseburg residents see that he's an objective qualified professional and a capable office-holder who like you have opinions that are, in fact, worth what you pay for this paper.
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
(2) comments
[angry]snorting out of the undergrowth[angry] I knew that was you, Wayne, after the first paragraph.
"Ideological warfare is not the game" I think you protest too much. Again, it's like you're trying to tell us something, but you get all tangled up in your ideological playbook of us against them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.