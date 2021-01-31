I am complaining (again??).
Did you ever play night tag as a kid? That's a game where you wear dark clothes and hide in the backyard and try and get to "base" before the "it" person catches you. I think we have some drivers out there playing that game with their cars.
Do you really think if you are driving especially around dark or dusk or in the fog, that others can see you when you drive with your headlights off? In the last week not only regular drivers do this but I saw a sheriff's car and a city police car doing the same thing. This can be an accident waiting to happen. If you can't remember to use your lights maybe you should write a note to yourself on a sticky note and keep it on your steering wheel — just in case.
The other people walking a tightrope are those who don't use a crosswalk and are wearing dark clothes as they almost dare you to hit them thinking because they are on foot and you are in a car, they have the right-of-way. They must be playing that other kid game called dodge ball.
Or, how many times have you been at the grocery store, looking for a parking spot and a car is driving through the parking lot like they are late to church? Another form of dodge ball.
Lastly, you really are playing dodge ball if you don't wear a mask in public. Be safe my friends.
Kay Anderson
Glide
