I realize controversy sells papers but I am amazed the News Review continues to print letters from Don Wilson. Every month or so he goes on his mean spirited and uninformed rants about “environmentalists.” He offers no proof or documentation of his extreme positions. As has been pointed out to him, environmentalists are a very large and diverse category from big national organizations like the Sierra Club to regional groups like the Native Fish Society to tiny local groups like the Friends of Iverson Park. I get tired of him blaming the environmental community for everything. I thank Richard Chasm for the guts to call him out for proof on his assertions that “the government pays environmental group to bring suit.” This is nonsense and anyone with knowledge of how these things work, knows it.
I have known Richard Chasm since high school. He has a long record of positive community involvement, volunteer efforts and the highest quality of forest management on his beautiful land. He has planted trees from one end of this county to the other. I do not always agree with Chasm but his decades of constructive contributions to the betterment of Douglas County speak for themselves. Aside from the crazy exaggerations, what has Don Wilson ever contributed? Where has he done the hard work to justify his crazy ideas? He has a right of free speech but Mr. Wilson merely spews hate into a community that needs to gain trust. How does this make us better? Compromise is an imperfect process and this paper should seek to build that trust.
