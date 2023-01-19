Last week, House Republicans announced that they will vote on a bill to abolish the IRS and income taxes. Instead of an income tax, the bill, known as the Fair Tax Act, would create a 23% national sales tax. Although the bill won’t pass the Senate or sustain a presidential veto, some conservatives will continue to push for similar legislation for years to come.
The term “Fair Tax” is a misnomer. This legislation would shift the burden to the most vulnerable taxpayers, people who live paycheck-to-paycheck and cannot afford more hardships. In addition, a Fair Tax would lead to lower tax revenues, meaning substantial cuts to crucial services that affect millions of Americans.
The Fair Tax is nothing new. Similar legislation was first introduced in 1999, more than two decades ago. The bill seeks to replace most current federal taxes with a single 23% sales tax.
Like many other Oregonians, I am adamantly opposed to a sales tax. These taxes are regressive, disproportionally affecting those with lower incomes who spend a greater portion on necessary goods. In contrast, wealthier taxpayers tend to pay a lower share and save more. The burden would shift to the most vulnerable Americans. The bill would also create a large deficit since the tax revenue would most likely not be able to cover already existing programs.
The two largest mandatory spending programs, Social Security and Medicare, are funded through a 7.65% payroll tax. The Fair Tax would replace these taxes as well. Although Republicans have talked about cutting Social Security and Medicare spending, the potential electoral backlash would most likely prevent any substantial changes to these programs. This would create a large deficit, requiring further debt to finance government spending and providing less to those already hurt by the Fair Tax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.