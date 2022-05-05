According to U.S. News, Oregon’s Pre-K through 12th grade ranks 37th nationwide, this is not impressive.
Oregon has long been known for having subpar education and the recent lowering of graduation standards brought on by the Brown administration hasn’t helped.
Our current education system in broken in more ways than one.
Bond Measure 10-187 perpetuates a broken system that would rather put more money into maintaining massive facilities rather than increasing teacher’s pay and benefits which would attract better and new teachers into our area.
Some upgrades to our buildings are necessary. For example, in the bond it proposes upgrading and installing better HVAC systems, replace plumbing, roofing, and electrical systems and having better secured entrances. These are things that are needed so that our children have safe warm places to learn.
However, the bill goes on to state that we need to raise your taxes to have the middle school track replaced and the field replaced with “new synthetic turf.” Other unnecessary “improvements” include spending $30 million to rebuild the Old Main building at the high school to “create a modern education facility that includes historical architectural elements.” They also want to spend millions of dollars to have multipurpose facilities at five elementary schools that would “serve as community event spaces.” I have never seen a community event held at an elementary school apart from bad school plays and elementary band performances, both of which can be held in the current facilities.
We need money to go to only essential facility maintenance, not the wish list of the middle school sports department or an architect. Please vote no for Bond Measure 10-187.
Vote for better teachers and students, not better fields and gyms. Remember taxes go up, they seldom come down.
"...bad school plays "? They do their best and have a rewarding experience. That's never bad.
