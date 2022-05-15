I don’t doubt that the aging school buildings in this community are in desperate need of upgrades, updates and in some cases, a rebuild. But I’m sorry, I cannot afford to pay for the school bond.
I’ve read all the arguments for passing the bond measure, and I can’t help but think they are all being written by the people who can afford to pay for it, mostly doctors and business professionals. Almost all of them say that we need to invest in “our”children, and provide “our” children with a safe and comfortable learning environment. Fine, except they aren’t “my” children, because I don’t have any. They are “your” children, you chose to have them, so in my mind it is “your” responsibility to pay for the educational needs of “your” children whether that be sports equipment, supplies, technology, a new track or a new building. I don’t want to pay for these things because I don’t think I should have to.
I am lucky enough to own my home but I am also living with a physical disability that prevents me from working. I am on a fixed income of which roughly 25% is taken up by property taxes already. Who is going to help me pay my property taxes if this bond measure is approved? Who is going to help me pay for a new roof in a few years, a back deck and fence that are about to collapse, a hot water heater that is near the end of its useful life?
If we want to attract more qualified professionals to our fair city, we need to focus more on resolving the homeless issue before we build new schools. That is why I am voting no on Bond Measure 10-187.
