The Jan. 13 issue of The News-Review has a particularly troubling piece from Marc Thiessen of The Washington Post headed "Don't negotiate with teachers over COVID. Fire them instead."
I don't like reading the guy. I do read him though. Mostly, I disagree with him, but on this issue of which he writes, I strongly oppose. Thiessen is a right wing tribalist. He and his former boss, George W. Bush, hated organized labor and this is my base. Bush had a plank in his platform stating that he opposed organized labor because he believes that the Union movement represents an artificial impediment to the functioning of a free economy. His words, not mind, and he borrowed them from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
I do believe in the Union movement. What little prosperity I have found in my life has come from working under a Union contract, negotiated and signed on to by both my Union, the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, and the General Concrete Contractors Association. My pension is not lavish, but it allows me to function in this society in mostly normal ways. The other aspects of working under a Union negotiated contract have stood me well: a decent wage, a safe working environment, a health and welfare package and the aforementioned pension. Among other things, being a part of the Union movement has provided me with the protection of my Brothers and Sisters who are part of the organization. Wrongful or cavalier dismissal of employees by capricious employers is met with umbrage, and negotiation did commence. This is what Thiessen is calling for.
The teachers in Chicago have a point. They are making their concerns known the only way they can, by using their position to get the attention of authorities who are dismissive of them. I'm willing to bet the teachers in Chicago care about their kids a lot more than Marc Thiessen does. Thiessen doesn't care about much, other than proving he's a right wing sycophant, or else an actual conservative zealot. I believe the man to be dishonest with his writings.
John: Amen, Brother.
Unions built the middle class, ended abusive child labor in mines and factories, brought us that thing called the "weekend", and so much more.
The decline of unions has enabled the rising inequities in wealth and power, so that a handful of individuals now hold more wealth than all the wealth owned by half of all Americans, and social mobility in America has essentially frozen.
And Marc Thiessen thinks that is fine. And he thinks firing teachers is fine. And--and you can look this up--he thinks waterboarding is fine, torture is fine, that we need to protect war criminals, and so on.
When we need advice on how to treat other human beings, Marc Thiessen should be last choice.
