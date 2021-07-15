Things that keep me up at night.
*Assault rifles: You folks like your weapons, “Say Hello to my little friend” Who doesn't like Al Pacino? Democrats, Liberals and Socialists are not going to go door to door taking your hunting rifles or your bibles. We are just tired of tucking dead children of mass shooters into graves than their beds. Those poorly educated hoodlums your backward towns and cities rear are bleeding out our children. We buy our kids books and you buy your kids guns. We shall never the twine meet.
*Democrats and Socialists, you don't ever have to worry about voting results again, the Republican Party, aka Jim Jones, served their constituents poisonous Flavor Aid laced with misinformation, lies and conspiracy theories. Republicans are killing off their base one anti vaccination hoax theory at a time. By next year, if the COVID/Variant spike in red states continues at a rate of 46% transmission, Republicans will lose, by conservative estimates, 38% of their voting base.
* Should all parents in Oregon and wildfire prone areas be charged with child endangerment for exposing their children to wildfires and smoke inhalation? *Children are more likely to be affected by health threats from smoke because their airways are still developing and because they breathe more air per pound of body weight than adults. Children also are more likely to be active outdoors.
Child Endangerment Definition: Child endangerment occurs whenever a parent, guardian, or other adult caregiver allows a child to be placed or remain in a dangerous, unhealthy, or inappropriate situation.
Racism: Oregon is the only state to put in writing, in their constitution, Negros shall not be allowed to own land. Feel Proud Oregon?
(I'm a Radical Feminist Educated Elitist Socialist Democrat, yeah, your worst nightmare GOP.)
Tracy Reid
Glendale
(3) comments
What keeps me awake at night is that, unless the voting rights act is passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden, we will be will lose our democratic government in 2024.
And you're smart and funny, too. A good set of traits.
Tracy, you are all of that but also not afraid to speak your mind and nail it every time. [thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.