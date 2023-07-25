It is nice to see local citizens exercising their First Amendment rights by placing opinion pieces in this paper. Some of the pieces appear to be emotionally charged and verbally attacking persons with opposing ideas.
Here is an idea. How about everyone take three or four deep breaths and appreciate the fact that everyone has merit and have the same rights to express themselves? Simple isn't.
As to the actual tone and demeanor, here are some thoughts that might be useful. Righteous indignation smacks of pot calling the kettle black. Take a long hard look in the mirror before dumping on someone else. In most cases each individual is no better than another. They have private lives no different than any other person has. No greater nor any less than another person. If someone is the same in terms of person and the law, how can they judge others and cast the first stone? Fact is under our constitution, we can say what we think. When we write or speak, we show who we are. If we speak or write in a negative way, it demonstrates to others just how things are inside us. This is where the pot calling the kettle black really comes into it's own. When someone speaks about other person's issues, they are really outlining the same issues in themselves.
The wheel that squeaks gets the grease. It is true some persons just have to be the center of attention and take issue of this or that. The folks on the fringe of things consistently need attention. These negative persons cause issues and are in fact doing little good for others. Zealots make others uncomfortable. Folks try to get away from these loud people.
Everyone should take a breath and think about the other person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.