As Chair of the Roseburg Public Schools Board of Directors, I take great pride in what our school district contributes to our children and our community. We serve over 5,600 students in 12 schools. We employ 741 teachers, administrators, aides, cooks, custodians and support staff. We offer activities before and after school, sporting teams from the middle school to the high school, clubs and organizations that are academic, extra-curricular and volunteer-based.
We partner with Umpqua Community College to offer college credit for students in the trades and those who will go on to obtain a four-year degree. We partner with many businesses. We employ local businesses whenever we are able under bidding guidelines. We are extremely supportive of our community.
Our facilities are available for all kinds of events that are community-driven, and our playgrounds are facilities utilized by many community families and friends.
We fed students throughout the pandemic when school was in online sessions and throughout the summers. We provided childcare when it was needed by the community during the virus.
Roseburg Public Schools are an incredible community partner. What I have listed above is just a beginning of what we do for students and community members.
Our buildings and grounds are beautifully maintained, in spite of their age. We are proud of that fact, but know they are in desperate need of updates and modernization. You, as voters, must know it too, given that your children, your grandchildren, someone you know, and/or someone you love has told you so.
This Bond is affordable, smart and necessary. Please consider what the schools do for the community, and return the favor by voting Yes for this Bond, 10-187.
