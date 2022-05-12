I am proud to be an employee of the Roseburg School District. Our schools are doing such great things for our students in so many areas that speak to the values of our community. Our district works tirelessly to give our community’s children the education they deserve, and that is why Bond Measure 10-187 is on the ballot.
I can assure you that every dollar of this levy will be spent on facilities that serve our students and staff. There are no planned improvements to the district office buildings, no extravagant projects, only necessary ones. The funds from this levy will go 100% to improving the buildings and outdoor spaces for our students, spaces that help us produce educated, well-rounded citizens.
This levy will not pay for employee salaries, retirement benefits (PERS) or district administration. This levy will not be used to purchase curriculum. The funds raised by this levy will not go to our school board, who are unpaid volunteers. Oregon law requires this.
The planned projects included in this bond are exciting. Some may not find heating system replacements exciting, but when our systems are unreliable, and some winter days have our classrooms exceedingly warm, while other days they have no heat at all, a replacement system is exciting! And everyone, young and old, should find the safe and security projects in each building a welcome relief for parents, grandparents, and children.
New playgrounds for all of our elementary students and multipurpose rooms are all spaces which the students need, and our community can use.
The bond proposes practical, necessary projects for everyone in this community, kids and adults. There is no fluff in this bond, just a smart and affordable way to update our schools for the betterment of everyone. Please join me in voting yes on measure 10-187.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.