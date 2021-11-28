I have been following trials of late that were being televised. The one that concerns me the most was the trial in Brunswick, Georgia. This involved a father, son, and a neighbor chasing a black man with their vehicles. If you follow the news, I am sure that you saw the outcome.
What disturbs me is the behavior of a district attorney, who knew the father, as he was a retired law enforcement officer. This individual was trying to just sweep the matter under the rug. This district attorney is now charged with obstruction of justice. Someone who thought this was wrong, leaked the video. Now this person, who is an elected official, appears to think that they have immunity from the laws that they are charged with enforcing. Why? How many of those who are in elected positions think that they are above the law and that it doesn't apply to them. Do we have any elected leaders who think the law doesn't apply to them?
As a white person, I have heard a phrase that I did not really understand when I was younger but now I know that it has meaning. How many of you have heard the term "White Privilege?" I guess it is for those who are elected officials who do not think the law applies to them. I guess that is what our former president thinks too. It is time to expose all who practice "White Privilege" and hold them accountable. Do you know of any in this county that this might apply to?
It isn't just White Privilege - it's all the elected officials who think they are above the law....the list is long with a lot of Congressional people on it....people of all colors....
