Except for a small handful of conscientious, constitution-defending senators, with this second impeachment acquittal, the vast majority of the Republican congressmen and women have undeniably affirmed their spineless allegiance to Donald Trump's unhinged, egocentric "leadership." Not a single, courageous soul in the bunch.
I fear the republic of our founding fathers remains in jeopardy. May the Republican party as we know it today self-implode. And may a more rational, conspiracy-free party emerge from the ashes.
Bill Brownsberger
Sutherlin
