I have now received three colorful high-dollar campaign mailers from Move Oregon’s Border in La Pine.
These mailers contain a large amount of well-crafted disinformation. However, I am even more concerned about the apparent outside money involved. It is very expensive to craft, produce, and mail these mailers. What is the source of this money? The vote on this issue affects only Douglas County. No one outside of Douglas County should be trying to influence our vote.
The spokesman for Move Oregon’s Border stated in a News-Review interview that his organization has received money from as far away as Florida. What business does anyone in Florida have trying to influence our local vote? Why are these outsiders trying to break Oregon apart?
In our Voter’s Pamphlet, I note that if this receives a yes vote, then our tax-dollars are to be used to promote this issue. We have much better uses for our tax money.
I also note that all three Arguments in Favor are from people that do not have local phone numbers. This leads me to suspect that these people do not live in Douglas County.
Oregon is our coast, mountains, forests, and ranch lands. My family has lived in Oregon for 173 years (since 1849). Although I am a retired geologist, most of the family have been and are ranchers or worked in the timber industry. This is our Oregon. Please vote no on this issue.
