I am a UCC Nursing graduate, with a great job at Mercy Hospital, and I’m voting to re-elect Erica Mills for UCC Board. Erica is a champion of the UCC Nursing Program and has the record to prove it. The Nursing program is currently State Accredited, and they are on track for regaining National Accreditation in 2023. As a result of Erica’s advocacy, UCC is among the top RN programs in Oregon. I’d tell any of my family and friends to study nursing at UCC because I know the college will help them to be successful in passing licensing exams and finding great nursing jobs! We need to keep Erica on the UCC Board of Education.
Brittany Bass
Roseburg
