In this current social climate one can easily be confused. While the sex and gender debate can be satisfied by stopping by any college library and looking up the respective words in the glossary of any psychology or sociology textbook. The current life versus choice debate can make anyone question their identity. I've always been pro-life. I understand the right to choice, but where abortion tends to cause irreparable psychological damage, infertility and death, education and counseling are a necessity before anyone follows through with such a choice. Now that the focus has shifted to vaccination, and masking, and of course nobody wants those laws on their bodies, and nobody is passing any new legislation on your body, but before making a final decision against vaccination maybe some education and counseling is in order, because, COVID-19 tends to result in irreparable olfactory damage, more infections and death. So, talk to your physician; your politicians, preachers and talk radio hosts are out of their realm regarding medicine. Let's end this debate because I'm starting to get so confused I don't know as a pro-lifer if I'm a democrat or a republican anymore.
Joshua Irwin
Roseburg
(7) comments
Joshua, if you remove politics from your concerns they easier to understand. There's an irony to both the abortion and vaccination debates. People are demanding a right to make decisions about their bodies when it comes to vaccines. However, they demand control of any right a woman has to her own body. Seems ironic to me that people demand their freedom to choose, but don't want to extend that same right to women who want the same freedom.
Further, when it comes to the vaccination debate, your correct knowledge of what people experience issues after having it seems something easy to ignore, the same as spreading it, and most certainly causing more death. One should consider themselves lucky to only experience Covid long haul issues, it could be much worse. The irony of demanding freedom over body is that there seems to be no understanding that the freedom demanders are killing off the voter base that supports it.
And now we're back to politics. From what once was two predominant parties who could work together to write and pass legislation for the American people, these parties now seem like just a cesspool of agendas meant to corrupt and destroy the entire Legislative Branch. What would be the benefit of destroying the Branch of government most closely working for the benefit of the People who elected them? It seems politicians no longer want voters to vote and pass laws preventing fair elections. And perhaps that's why they continue to insure more people die of this virus by continuing to push conspiracy and misinformation. It also seems as though they want more children born to a parent that can not afford them and have no desire to parent, It won't take but another generation for Americans to see more and more of their incomes going to support the children politicians demand women give birth to. Another username here commented that upon pregnancy, the man issuing his part of that new life should be made to support that life from birth through childhood. Do you feel that's a more than reasonable law that could and should be passed?
I wish you good luck in reaching a point a clarity on it all.
NJ, your words are the epitome of a thinking person and I am sorry, but we just can't handle thoughtful people. Please check your voter registration before you issue your opinions. (All kidding aside, thank you for bringing this debate to a higher level where it should be as well as respectful: Good comparison, critical thinking and summation. Please run for office. I will vote for you.)
[lol] Yep, that's me, burdened by an overabundance of common sense. If I run, you can be sure it will be Away from an elected office, don't even attempt a write-in. But thank you for your support.
Thank you, Joshua.
I'm so confused by pro-life people shouting, "My body, my choice," when it comes to vaccination and masks, while continuing to support bans on reproductive freedom for women. Do they not realize how morally irreconcilable their stance is? I'm beginning to doubt some of these folks even know what a sincere belief is.
MWorden you encapsulated my very stress: Do these people even know or care how they sound? Were they educated in our local school system. Sheesh! We need help! I think they call this Selective belief based on what their leaders tell them. (Much like selective hearing where they don't hear everything before making a sound judgment.) Critical thinking is dam ned around these parts. *sigh
Just make sure your physician isn't one of the Dr. Powells who continue to encourage people to NOT get vaccinated and instead use a horse de-worming drug.
So true, Mike. I wish the news media wouldn't publish this $#*! from Roseburg. *pun
