What this nation is about and what we are, even now, two years after the conclusion of the Trump administration, is still a horrible thing.
What the Republicans were for, about what they wanted to do during those years are things they still want to do. It's why this year's election is as important as it is.
A willful separation of children from their parents, and the lack of any plan to ever reunite them again, is unconscionable. People who were fleeing the violence and the corruption of their homelands in El Salvador, Venezuela and other places.
The United Nations Convention Against Torture outlines four elements that need to be met to actually define that torture is being committed. That it causes severe physical or mental pain. That it's done intentionally. That it's done for the purpose of coercion, punishment or intimidation and that it's done by a state official or with state consent or acquiescence. That is what we did, what we are responsible for.
I grieve for the future these people on the right are wanting to carve out for our children and grandchildren. I'm angry and disgusted at the moral bankruptcy and incompetence of the Trump world. I'm outraged we still allowed the national stage.
These things are one example of the malevolence and evil of what our nation has embraced under Republican leadership. All of us should be ashamed of this nation for doing this. We must elect leaders who will attempt to repair this rupture of trust. It will take a long, long time to do it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.