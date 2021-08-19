“Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity."
These three words are bulwarks of liberal thinking and beliefs. Taken each by itself, the normal dictionary meaning seems innocuous and harmless when applied to each word individually. However, liberals have taken each word and expanded its meeting to fit their various agendas. In doing so they have caused irrefutable harm to so many of our everyday institutions, not the least of which is the all important educational system from K-12 and on thru college. Our politicians and elected leaders, such as governors, have fallen prey to this mischaracterization of these three words as well, much to our detriment as a society. The overuse and misuse of these terms has cost society in ways beyond financial alone.
These three words are often used by our liberal friends in conjunction with their promoting their newest agenda, namely the evils of “white supremacy” throughout the ages (especially here in the United States). But then that’s a topic for another time.
David Sayers
Roseburg
