The folks who are so overwrought about the Douglas County Sheriff's department policy on transgender jail booking need to first of all read Section 1 of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, ratified July 9, 1868. To prevent a stampede to computers or the bookshelf, I will recite it in its entirety:
"All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty or property without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws."
It should be obvious even to the untutores that the most important phrases in the Amendment are "all persons," "are citizens," "any law," "any person," "due process" and "equal protection." These words mean that equal protection of the laws can't be denied to people who government officials don't like.
It's equally obvious that the deputy who refuses to uphold the jail's booking policy either hasn't read or doesn't understand the Fourteenth Amendment. His beliefs, strong-held as they may be, do not override the Constitution. He should either uphold the Constitutional right of all citizens, or resign.
