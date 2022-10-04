Rather than using coal or Dilithium crystals for power, Portland General Electric opened its "Wheatridge Facility" to capture the sun's oomph and the wind's whoosh for electricity since coal is skanky, and, well everybody's smoked the Dilithium crystals since Oregonians repealed drug laws. What's unique are the gargantuan lithium batteries conquering storage problems where the sun doesn't shine and zephyrs fail to provide 24/7 "zap" for your EV.

(1) comment

melrosereader
melrosereader

Wayne, I love this piece.

What will happen when places like California, Oregon and the entire western states are tinder-dry and the power companies are forced to shut down their electric distribution networks.

What is amazing about this whole electric vehicle push is the lack of forethought and planning. And don't get me going about the international fights (wars) over control of rare elements, including lithium.

