Rather than using coal or Dilithium crystals for power, Portland General Electric opened its "Wheatridge Facility" to capture the sun's oomph and the wind's whoosh for electricity since coal is skanky, and, well everybody's smoked the Dilithium crystals since Oregonians repealed drug laws. What's unique are the gargantuan lithium batteries conquering storage problems where the sun doesn't shine and zephyrs fail to provide 24/7 "zap" for your EV.
Politicians and the entertaining, but perpetually offended, anti-fossil fuel folks applaud this energy application. However, truth carries away with it what no lie can counterfeit, which is this power generates half of what the coal plant did, and just as polluting as is fossil fuel given lithium batteries' life spans. Bare with my temporal cesspool of thought ... Nuclear.
Windmills don't last a generation becoming landfill items or as windmill skeletons dotting hillsides that Don Quixote would have relished. Safe nuclear reactors, unlike fossil fuels, don't emit greenhouse gases. There's no rational way to advance our increasing power demands without nuclear.
As you are driving your Tesla imagine, with me, a fifth dimension beyond what's known to the power company or "Greenies." It's a dimension having no middle ground between conservatives/liberals and science/superstition. It lies within a great fault of climate change speculation ready to erupt between the pit of Salem's wisdom and the summit of environmental logic.
Now visualize millions evacuating a Portland disaster — simultaneously. You're traveling in your EV through a dimension, not only of sight and sound but of mind that's delusional; a journey whose boundaries are based on electric power versus miles driven. A head is a recharging station, but the yellow sign reads "Electric Ave. closed." Damn. Now, that '72 Pinto seems great. Otherwise, have a Honda generator with gas in the trunk.
Wayne, I love this piece.
What will happen when places like California, Oregon and the entire western states are tinder-dry and the power companies are forced to shut down their electric distribution networks.
What is amazing about this whole electric vehicle push is the lack of forethought and planning. And don't get me going about the international fights (wars) over control of rare elements, including lithium.
