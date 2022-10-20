Hmmm! These are very confusing and contentious times.
My personal opinion usually is to heal the country and honestly listen to all sides. Everyone has something to say that has merit. I want the country to unite, but right now there is too much at stake to waste a vote.
Oregon is no different than the nation in that there are wide gaps in economic and political issues. Trouble with Oregon is that one side dominates the other, due to population distribution and concentration of certain political views and interest.
Measure 113 is a play by the left to clear a way for a superhighway to get what they want, which is to be able to establish complete power and the left leaning national agenda. I once thought Oregon people were more free and could think for themselves better than in other states. Regrettable I am not so sure about that now.
Measure 114 is another left leaning attempt to establish a left leaning national agenda item. The current governor accepted $250,000 in anti-gun funds from a national Blumberg group to further their national agenda. Needless to say, this is a test ground for more left leaning games, since this state and the atmosphere seems right to the left. Make no mistake, this is a play to establish the launching point for national left leaning agenda items. Simple answers to not so simple questions. This piece of rubbish is untenable if passed. Oregon can do better than submitting to bought politicians.
Politicians start as sort of skinny and end up fat. Why? Most are bought or blinded by power. Do you like what has been going on? Then vote left for more of the same. Clean out the clowns in Salem and Washington D.C. and start over. Your choice.
