In honor of the woman found dead in the Umpqua River. I am so sorry.
Death is a natural cause.
It is hastened by health reasons.
It happens because we are careless.
It happens to us all.
Why come so soon?
A person weeps near their son or daughter.
Why so soon?
A woman who knew hardship on the streets.
Death comes because we have not loved.
A person freezes in our midst.
Such a tragedy, but hearts are unmoved.
A lady found dead in the river.
Oh, sister and brother, death comes.
We forget you as we walk by you.
We see your tents, your carts.
Yet we turn away and just think, how sad.
Death comes to those without a name.
Yet we knew them growing up.
A loss of job and home they said.
Yet no one there could reach out to me.
A fading voice cries in the cold of night.
Death is coming. I can feel it.
So cold. So dark. So alone.
Why have I become so invisible?
Death knocks tonight. Freezing again.
Who came to seek me out?
Who heard me cry in their doorways?
Where were those who claim to be good?
Death now enters. My last breath.
O take me, for I no longer care.
A family, a friend, my shared mates
now watch as life flows out of me.
I become another number.
Set aside in a morgue.
Death came while you slept.
I was cold, wet and alone.
But death comes when you least expect.
Today my story should shame.
My cries that rang in your ears unheard.
Shall remind you, today me, tomorrow you.
Roberto Jaramillo
Roseburg
