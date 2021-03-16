I am belatedly writing this letter in response to Robert Jaramillo's letter to the editor of Feb. 11 in which he stated that he "doesn't see Biden as a threat to Catholics." He continues: "We can agree to policies that existential to our faith. We can agree on common social and justic issues, immigration, climate and environment, death penalty and poverty."
Mr. Biden is a baptized Catholic, but he is not abiding by/supporting teachings and policies that are existential to the Catholic faith, i.e. abortion, gay marriage and LGBTQ rights.
Having a president who supports issues that are a total contradiction/,isrepresentation of the Catholic Church's teachings could lead some Catholics to believe that it's OK to support these issues and to stray from the very church that Biden claims to be a part of. People's faith may be shaken. People may think that since Biden is Catholic, all Catholics support the issues he supports. It has caused division in the Catholic church. So, yes, I do feel that he is a threat to Catholics and others.
Because of his support of abortion, even up to the latest stages of a baby's development, Biden also poses a very grave threat to the thousands of unborn children who will never have a chance at life. More than 62 million unborn children have been lost to abortion since Roe vs. Wade in 1972.
In our own state, unbeknownst to many, Oregonians' tax dollars have funded abortions for years through the Oregon Health Plan, and now Biden is using federal money to pay for abortions through Planned Parenthood, the nation's largest abortion provider. He has also authorized funding for abortions in other countries.
"Thou shalt not kill" is God's commandment to all of humanity, Catholic or non-Catholic.
I pray that Biden will see the grave error of his actions/have a change of heart. I pray that his actions will come into line with the faith he claims to profess. I also pray for the thousands of unborn children who will never be given the chance to live because of his presidential support of abortion. I pray for our country to one day be "One nation under God."
Peggy Lorence
Roseburg
(2) comments
If a Catholic is so shaky in their faith and in knowledge of their religion that Biden is a risk to them, then they were on the verge of lapsing anyway. What I don't get is the Catholics who preach "thou shalt not kill" when it comes to reproductive freedom, but who supported President Trump when he reinstated the federal death penalty and oversaw the execution of 13 prisoners in the last months of his term. Did that have something to do with trying to appeal to his Christian base that wants to outlaw reproductive freedom while increasing the use of the death penalty? We have some mighty paradoxical people in this country,
You can't have it both ways. If you're against abortion because you believe the commandment "thou shalt not kill," you have to be against the death penalty and war and you have to be for universal access to health care. Otherwise you can't call yourself pro-life.
i was baptized a Catholic when I was an infant. St. Ignatious Loyola said give us a child until he's seven and we'll have him for life. It didn't work with me. At age 8, I dug in my heels and refused. Surprisingly, it was allowed. My parents even showed approval that I could list logical reasons and that I was thinking on my own at such a young age. But I didn't get off free. While my sister dutifully went to church, I dutifully did assigned home chores to fill in that time. My parents were trying to make sure I wasn't just being lazy and wanting to sleep late and play. So I did the chores.
Although I have avoided church, I did somehow absorb the Judeo-Christian ethic just by studying western civilization. it helps to understand where other people are coming from. It even helps me understand Joe Biden changing some of his stances from 50 years ago to today.
Joe Biden learned how to separate his personal religious beliefs from his constitutional duties to the country and all citizens. He does not represent just Catholics. He does not represent the Vatican or the pope. He represents the United States of America, the Constitution of the USA, and the American people. All American people. Even people like me who have abandoned the religion of my grand-parents.
A president, congress person. legislator, judge, governor, county commissioner or dog catcher who uses their office to implement the policies of their particular religion --- that person is a danger to America, the Constitution and freedom.
The Catholic Church has stood for 2000 years. Pretty sure it can endure through Joe Biden representing all of America. If your faith is strong, then you, too, will endure through a presidency that does not take orders from the Vatican. You may not like it, and nobody says you have to. You can talk about it, write about and publish about it. You can assemble peacefully with like-minded people. You can practice your religion as you wish. But you can't foist it onto me. You can't. That's one of the reasons I love America.
Signed: Severely Lapsed
I think Joe was elected to serve the American people and the nation, not the Catholic church I'm glad he is not directing me and my family how we should live our lives.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.