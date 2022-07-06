Since I was old enough to vote, I chose to be associated with “Party X.” No particular reason other than the “adults” of my community were of the “Party Y” persuasion. One may say my decision was one of “cantankerous rebellion.”
Sociologists claim “humans need to belong.”
“Belonging” to a political party was perhaps different than other social acts of belonging.
Most political party supporters send a check for $25, slap on a bumper sticker, pound a support sign in their yard or canvass their neighborhood. Then we all crawl back into our caves the day after elections and complain about the do-nothing so-n-so “We” elected. The cycle repeats.
I detect we suffer from “political fatigue.” Promises and excuses. “Now if you would just send more money, I can defeat (ol’ so-n-so-no-good)!” Layer upon layer of tedium. I think back to a young girl I was exposed to screaming with hands cupped over ears “I can't hear you!” Methinks she could no longer absorb input. We are there.
Simple. No Party to owe. No Party Agenda. No lobbyists or influencers to extract allegiance. The “unaffiliated candidate” will need to reach out to voters. Ignore the press folks with an agenda. Is this easy? Nope. Does experience help? You betcha! But not absolutely required. Folks who “outgrew” their Party and want to break the chains of Party Servitude are excellent candidates. Beware of the temptations of sliding back to old habits.
The second part of this transition is the voter who doesn’t mind “not belonging” to a political party. Nothing better than a feeling of moderation, compromise, and accomplishment. Try it. You may grow to prefer it. and it’s good for your blood pressure.
For the first time ever, "Non-Affiliated" now represents the largest group of registered voters in Oregon. More than Dems, GOP or Independent.
The biggest drawback to being registered as Non-Affiliated means that the person can't vote in Oregon's closed primaries.
The Dems and Repugs need to open up their primaries.
