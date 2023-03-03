What constitutes poor planning? Yesterday I drove out of Mercy's, and there on the corner was a man's truck that collided with an SUV. That corner is known now as Winco in progress. I do not belong to any group against Winco, but I am genuinely concerned about who authorized Winco to move into an already congested area known for accidents. Lights, traffic alerts and maybe good drivers will prove me wrong. But what commissioner has overlooked the hazards to come?
As you drive down Stewart Parkway beyond Airport Drive by the railroad tracks, this intersection is another corner doomed by poor planning. Accidents occur there frequently. A salesman at the adjacent car lot said it is a dangerous intersection needing attention, but who claims responsibility for correcting it? He indicated calling the city, but it was not my problem. He called ODOT, but it was not my problem. Then he called the county; not my problem.
So who makes these poor planning decisions on traffic and lights? Yesterday, I was nearly hit at the intersection of Stewart Park and Edenbower. Careless drivers have increased. Speed, stupidity, age, being too young, carelessness and disrespect cause many accidents, sometimes fatal. Traffic signs, stop lights and marked directions may prevent some accidents. But driving under the influence of being a crash dummy will not change in our county. If you have concerns about Winco's pending location, there is still time to do anything. But not too late to demand the city to ensure that the increased traffic will be well directed.
