“Social contagion is the subtle and sometimes unwitting spread of emotions or behaviors from one individual to others,” Psychology Today.
This phenomenon is much like the spread of a disease, and in the case of COVID, the fear was as contagious (and perhaps as deadly) as the virus. This was no accident. It was an agenda and so is “the transgender movement.” The proof is in the sudden explosion of gender dysphoria… and the overwhelming encouragement from “the left” to act upon it. It completely defies reason, much like “big bells.”
In the late '60s, bellbottom pants were a must have, and like so many things that drive popular culture (and social contagions), the mantra of “more is better” replaced any semblance of common sense and the bells became enormous. I remember begging my mother to buy me a pair. My father said “those pants are ridiculous and only an idiot would wear them,” but mom gave in, and soon I became part of something much larger than any of us could imagine.
I will never forget the day I took off across the playground on a full run wearing my brand new pair of “big bells.” These bells were absolutely huge and the rest of my classmates were watching in total awe. We were a generation of groundbreakers, part of an amazing moment in history and then it happened… Just as I hit top speed, the bell on my right leg flew over and got wrapped around my left leg as it came past. The snag was complete and the effect was astounding. The result was a high speed face plant on rough asphalt and when I finally rolled to a stop, and I was appalled to see that my "big bells" were bloody and torn.
