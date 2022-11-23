There have always been conmen. As in Ecclesiastes, “Nothing is new under the sun.” Thus, one might think the American people would have learned to spot and resist conmen’s schemes. Yet, conmen continue to fool us.
People aren’t conned due to weakness or stupidity. Rather, it’s that most of us are good, honest, and lean towards trusting others. These natural traits allow us to build societies, live together and work for the common good. Unfortunately, the same benevolent and trusting parts of our social minds make it difficult to recognize the conman that with a smiling face and extended glad-hand; without hesitation, guilt or remorse; spins lie after lie. When that conman is wealthy, holds a powerful position, and repeats the same lies with bold assuredness, people are yet more likely to be tricked. Curiously, after given the truth, even intelligent dupes may resist it. Due to cognitive dissonance, the bigger the con the more difficult to admit one has been made a fool. But it’s time to face reality.
Trump is a narcissistic conman. He lies straight-faced without remorse. He praises those he benefits from, but turns on them after the slightest suspicion of disloyalty. When things go right, he takes credit. When things go wrong, he blames others and childishly calls them names. He lied about his taxes. He’s accused of multiple sexual assaults. He misappropriated money from his foundation—earmarked for helping veterans and sick children—to fund his political campaign and settle business debts. Trump University was a scam. His real estate businesses are fraudulent. His coercion to find non-existent votes in Georgia was illegal. Stealing secret documents was criminal. Yet his baseless “stolen election” scheme may be his biggest, most corrosive con. Trump has conned the people long enough. He belongs not in office, but in prison.
Scott Mendelson
Roseburg
