Douglas County is last in Oregon for vaccinating its residents according to the Oregon Health Authority. No county in Oregon has vaccinated a lower percentage of its residents than Douglas County, which has vaccinated only 6.4% of its residents compared to the Oregon average of 10.5%.
Our County Commissioners claim lack of supply is the cause for low vaccinations in Douglas County. Yet, the CDC’s website indicates 831,350 vaccine doses have been delivered to Oregon, enough to vaccinate 19.7% of all Oregonians.
Douglas County Public Health Network reported they have received 3,900 doses of vaccine since Feb. 3. That is just the vaccine delivered to DPHN and doesn't include vaccines sent directly from the federal or state government to Roseburg VA Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Emergency Medical Services, the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians or local pharmacies. Yet, the Oregon Health Authority reports a total of only 1,116 vaccine doses have been administered throughout Douglas County since February 3.
If “supply” is really the reason for Douglas County’s low vaccinations, ask yourself why vaccine supply is not an issue for the rest of Oregon, with some counties having vaccinated over 25% of their residents. If “supply” is really the problem, ask yourself why it took over a week to administer 1,116 doses of the over 3,900 doses received.
Douglas County is the worse county in Oregon for vaccinating its residents and we are not being told the truth by our leaders. What are they waiting for? Already 10 Douglas County residents have died who were diagnosed with coronavirus after Dec. 16 when vaccinations first began.
Michael Ruehle
Roseburg
