Twila has served on the board of education at UCC for the past four years, and has done an exemplary job. I “retired” from the Board after serving for 12 years and I was pleased when Twila was elected to my former seat. She represents the North County from the northern edge of Sutherlin to Drain and west to Elkton. She is connected with the north county high schools and does a better job of connecting to the students than I did. This is crucial as students from the Drain area often consider Lane Community College. Twila McDonald also supports increasing dual credit programs for high school students to be able to take more college courses while in high school.
Twila was instrumental in helping with the search for the new president which resulted in the hiring of Rachel Pokrandt. President Pokrandt has connected with many sectors of industry in our region to better meet the workforce needs in our region. Twila was also instrumental in creating a fixed tuition rate for three years for entering students, making it easier to plan for their education. During her four years she and the Board, along with President Pokrandt have worked toward launching seven new medical career programs and would like to expand CTE opportunities in manufacturing and robotics. Twila McDonald is a committed member of the Board. I support her re-election to the UCC Board.
