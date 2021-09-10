Reflections over the last 20 years since our country was attacked and our way of life. We responded as one, at first, but the on-going war that ensued dampened our resolve to defend this country which is our home. We must remember the sacrifices for our freedom and know that those who sacrificed so great did not sacrifice in vain.
The United States of America and our Constitution is not just an ideal, it gives us purpose knowing that we are one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
Our Country is under a strong push for an ideology that our forefathers did not dream we would come to. Those who desire to tear down our country need to examine the consequences of such actions.
Patriots must remain strong to defend our nation. In defending our nation we defend all of our nation, our differences and our similarities. We cannot allow old worn out ideas like racism creep back into the marketplace of ideas. Remember we are one race, the human race, given a gift from God that we need to embrace. Remember kindness, gentleness, humility, love, hope, but knowing we put on the whole armor of God to defend our loved ones, and each and every child of God.
Reflect, stand strong, and love one another.
Valynn Currie
Roseburg
Douglas County Republican Central Committee Chairman
(1) comment
Valynn Currie,
I commend you for writing in attempt to tame the extremists in both parties and focus on the principles that have made the U.S. great.
