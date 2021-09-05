Sixteen months after the pandemic began in Oregon, there were 3,982 COVID cases and 84 deaths in Douglas County as of June 30, when Oregon’s governor turned COVID restriction control over to our Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
This occurred after our commissioners sent multiple angry letters to the governor demanding control of COVID restrictions in Douglas County. Our commissioners claimed in the letters they knew how to control COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Douglas County better than the governor.
On June 30, the Governor gave our commissioners exactly what they had been demanding for months, the local COVID restriction control they had been asking for. In the face of surging Douglas County COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths, our county commissioners then proceeded to do nothing different to save lives in Douglas County. They didn't impose mask mandates. They didn't mandate county employee vaccinations. They didn't limit indoor dining. They did absolutely nothing different to prevent loss of life in our county.
In the two months since our Commissioners took control, Douglas County has now experienced a 121% increase in COVID cases and a 64% increase in deaths. CHI Mercy Medical Center is making national headlines because people are dying in its hallways while waiting for hospital rooms to open up.
Every day now, our county commissioners write the same condolences for residents, whose deaths were preventable, never once changing their stance, never once taking an action that might reduce the rapidly growing number of deaths.
After waiting in vain for our commissioners to take the local control actions they boasted about, our governor could wait no longer and was forced to take actions to save lives, the actions our commissioners utterly failed to take. To be clear, I did not vote for the governor. But I’m sure glad she’s our governor.
Michael Ruehle
Roseburg
(3) comments
It is probably no small coincident that our BOC has cancelled their last 2 public meetings. Why? Are they afraid of catching Covid? Or using it as and excuse to be even less transparent? Real leadership would have a BOC meeting and to tell people that they were vaccinated and urge everyone else to become vaccinated as well. Then urge all of us to work together to defeat this virus. Instead they blame Kate Brown, talk tough and hide when the going gets tough. That is not leadership !
Mike: agreed. And I think the headline writer nailed it.
I understand that
Well then you probably shouldn't read the latest article; Freeman and Heard are bullying the Winston school district again to stand up for their right to die and kill their kids. Perhaps that was the plan all along; reduce the number of humans they feel most deserving. I wonder if they even remember what it is they're working so hard to accomplish. What's the real goal here, fellas.
