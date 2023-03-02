Umpqua Dairy has serviced schools in the greater Douglas County area since its beginnings.
When ownership transitioned to a California dairy producer many were assured that it was important to the new owners to continue supporting local communities. Recently, Umpqua Dairy stopped providing services to Days Creek Charter School, a school founded in the 1800s and helping families in one of Douglas County’s most rural and underserved regions, including the areas of Tiller, Milo and Drew. Rather abruptly service was stopped last fall, as the school was deemed too far from the interstate, a whopping 8 miles!
Milk service is now contracted through a distribution company outside the area, with unreliable delivery, non-locally sourced dairy and with multiple deliveries often souring before student consumption.
While Days Creek Charter is not the only local school to lose service, it’s important to note that with the closing of the Days Creek Store the area is considered a food desert, as are many regions in Douglas County, meaning for many students all their meals are consumed at school as families can’t afford to travel for groceries. It is necessary that local food service organizations recognize their role and responsibility to their communities, communities they have historically served and who have supported their businesses. Many are proud to say they buy only Umpqua products; How much longer can we be proud when out-of-state buyers abandon the very communities that built and supported the business that make them successful?
Do better Umpqua Dairy. Return service to rural schools, the children most in need, in areas that can least afford to be without adequate nutrition, and whose family farms provide the very milk you process. Perhaps we should all find our next scoop of ice cream, bowl or cottage cheese, or glass of milk, elsewhere…
