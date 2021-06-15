Six recent Roseburg High School graduates have received Umpqua Lions scholarships to further their education.
Receiving the Roseburg Breakfast Fir Grove Scholarships are Ada Pacheco and Abigail Medak. Tyler Estes was granted the Tom Hobbs Memorial Scholarship, and Eliana Bruton received the James and Sharon Gregory Scholarship. Hobbs and the Gregorys were highly involved in Lions as well as supporters of the Roseburg High School sports programs.
The Umpqua Lions Scholarships were given to Jace Palmer and Makayla Walker. All of the scholarships are $500 and are given to promote furthering the students' education whether they choose to attend college or choose to work toward certification in an industrial trade.
Jeff Plummer
Winchester
