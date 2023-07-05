As I write this on the last day of June, the “Pride” Flag still flies from the Roseburg VA flagpole.
This flag is a symbol of the extreme LGBTIA2S+ political movement. Flying this flag at the VA implies that the new local director of the VA, Patrick Hull, and the VA itself, fully endorse the goals of this political movement. These goals include sexualizing children, mutilation of their genitals and removing parental rights when parents do not “affirm” their child’s fantasy that they can become the opposite sex.
It comes shortly after the VA created a program “The White Ribbon Pledge” that encourages veterans to become informants for them. Veterans are asked to immediately tell on anybody who dares speak the truth, such as to “deliberately misgender” a patient or staff member.
This is political in the extreme, detestable and despotic and should be considered completely unacceptable to any American citizen. It is especially degrading and insulting to veterans who have always been told that they were fighting for freedom. Can you tell me if there are any freedoms more fundamental than the right to free speech or the right to raise one’s own children? These are the freedoms which the VA is acting to destroy.
We veterans feel betrayed. Worse yet, the VA is the only source of health care for many veterans. Veterans are humiliated in having this propaganda forced upon them, and their voices silenced just to get the healthcare they deserve.
As an Iraq War combat veteran. I will not accept this betrayal and humiliation. I have canceled my appointments at the VA and intend to disenroll from the VA as soon as I have obtained a new provider outside the VA. I will advocate for the closure of all VA facilities and it's privatization.
This is the VA White RIbbon Pledge:
"I, [your name], pledge to never commit, excuse or stay silent about sexual harassment, sexual assault, or domestic violence against others."
https://news.va.gov/102098/stand-up-to-stop-harassment-take-the-white-ribbon-pledge/
