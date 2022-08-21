Last week, I got a chance to sit down with Val Hoyle. As I talked with her, her determination and appreciation for Oregon assured me that she would make an outstanding representative, a congresswoman well-qualified to replace Peter DeFazio.
Val, as a state senator and Bureau and Labor and Industries commissioner, has made numerous contributions to Oregon. From enhancing the Motor Voter Act and expanding voting access to strengthening BOLI to enforce worker and consumer protections, Val has improved the lives of many Oregonians. I have no doubt that, once in Congress, Val will work tirelessly to solve the problems our state and country will confront.
In 2020, OXFAM published a report declaring Oregon the fifth best state to work in based on labor policies. The list assesses states based on three criteria: wages, worker protection and union policies.
During her tenure as a state legislator and as BOLI commissioner, Val has adamantly promoted strong labor laws. In 2016, Oregon enacted the Paid Sick Time Law, which mandated that companies with over 10 employees provide, at minimum, 40 hours of sick leave per year. This law contributed to OXFAM’s decision when evaluating Oregon against other states.
In Congress, Val will promote paid sick leave across the country. In addition, she will also support additional labor legislation to promote workers, such as family leave, and strongly enforce discrimination and harassment protections.
The 2022 midterms will have substantial consequences. We will make a crucial decision regarding the country. We must ensure that we have someone who will always have Oregon’s best interests in mind. Val has championed Oregon values throughout her accomplished career as a state legislator and as BOLI commissioner. I’m confident that Val would continue to advocate for and defend these values in Congress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.