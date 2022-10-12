Voters in the 4th Congressional District are about to learn the difference between the power of a freshman congressional representative and one who is the chair of an important committee. It does not matter which party controls the House, the citizens of the 4th District are going to miss Peter DeFazio.
The person we send to Congress will need to know how legislation moves and passes and this is a hard education to earn. Alex Skarlatos has been groomed to hide his true beliefs in the liberal 4th District. He has zero practical political experience. He has not served on a budget committee, planning commission or library board. If he wins this election, he will be a mouthpiece for the hard right in Congress and the 4th District only be will his stepping stone.
Val Hoyle on the other hand has worked her way up. She started as a concerned mother who became a legislative assistant and went on to win a seat in the state legislature. Val Hoyle quickly became the house majority leader before her election to labor commissioner. Val Hoyle has paid her dues and learned the ropes.
The people of the 4th District should put Val Hoyle’s experience and hard work to work for us in Washington D.C. She will return to Roseburg and the coast and listen to our concerns and aspirations. Her opponent will be listening to power players in D.C. and work for their interests, not ours. Do yourself a favor and vote for Val Hoyle.
