Val Hoyle has the experience our congressional district needs
Alek Skarlatos did a brave thing. Traveling in Europe with two men who had served a tour of duty in Afghanistan together. On a train, they were confronted with an armed radical terrorist.
The three men using their training, skill and experience, attacked and overwhelmed the terrorist; saving many lives.
Alek Skarlatos has no experience working in the government. He has never been on a school board, a city council or any other possible government-related experience. He is unprepared to adequately represent the 4th Congressional District in Washington.
The United States Congress is no place for on-the-job training. Alek Skarlatos will be completely controlled by the special interests, paid lobbyists and the radical right GOP who are paying for his campaign.
Val Hoyle has been a businesswoman for 25 years. She has served in the Oregon State Legislature for eight years during which time she has developed the skills and experience required to write legislation and regulations needed to accomplish the work and responsibilities of our state government. She has the ability to work with people of different parties and ideas and points of view to accomplish the things that need to be accomplished.
Val is currently Oregon’s Labor Commissioner. She is the head of an important agency of the state government. All through her government service, she has produced legislation and programs that have promoted the well-being of the people of Oregon, protecting women’s rights and workers’ rights, increasing the minimum wage, increasing apprenticeship programs, creating jobs and protecting women’s health care.
Val Hoyle is capable and ready to represent the interests and well-being of the people of the 4th Congressional District in the United States Congress.
Given the choice between a skilled, knowledgeable, experienced candidate and an inexperienced, unprepared candidate, whom would you choose? Think about it.
