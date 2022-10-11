Alek Skarlatos is not qualified to represent Oregon in the U.S. House of Representatives. The 29-year-old perennial candidate for public office lacks the education, work experience and competence to hold one of the highest public offices in our country.
Skarlatos is only a high school graduate. Although he took a few classes at Umpqua Community College, he did not graduate. Skarlatos does not have any significant work experience. Perhaps that is why he keeps trying to get elected to public office. He did serve one year in Afghanistan but by his own admission did little of significance. However, he did manage to lose his backpack containing sensitive military equipment. Fortunately, an honest villager returned it.
Skarlatos started a charity to aid veterans. It provided no services to the veterans it was intended to aid. Then Skarlatos took back $65,000 of the seed money to start his current political campaign.
By contrast, Val Hoyle has 25 years of experience as a small business owner, plus a distinguished career as a legislator and Oregon's labor commissioner. She is well qualified to be Oregon's representative from the 4th Congressional District. Her background and accomplishments promise that she will serve Oregon well. Join me in voting for Val Hoyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.