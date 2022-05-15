Valynn Currie is the right choice for Douglas County Commissioner Position No. 2.

She is a true Pro Life candidate. A real conservative that will actually represent all of the people and not just the special interests with deep pockets.

She believes in honoring the will of the people and will observe the term limits that were voted in 2015.

For real honesty and integrity join me by voting for Valynn Currie on Tuesday and upset the cabal that doesn’t want to give up the reigns.

Trish Bates

Roseburg

Editor's note: Term limits were ruled to be a violation of the Oregon Constitution.

