While reading the headlines of the Thursday (article) concerning restoration of services at the Roseburg VA Hospital, I felt the same sense of betrayal and the shame of being told I was a criminal and liar I felt each time I returned from the Vietnam War zone. While reading the words of the VA Roseburg Director, I was being told that my brother and sister veterans are lying about lost services at the Roseburg VA Medical System.

OregonTrail88
I understand the frustration and anger of being lied to. Has the Veteran's Choice law alleviated any of the unit closures, as area veterans can now seek care at the local Roseburg hospital and be covered? (As an aside, this is the bill that was passed thanks to Obama administration, and is also the bill that Trump lied about and took credit for over 100 times.)

It has become unsustainable for communities to have several hospitals within a mile apart maintaining expensive units like ICUs, CT scans, MRIs, Urgent care, Cancer care and all the duplicating of professional staffing.

I'm hoping the vets can receive adequate PTSD mental health care in this area. Telehealth may help with that?

