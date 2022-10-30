While reading the headlines of the Thursday (article) concerning restoration of services at the Roseburg VA Hospital, I felt the same sense of betrayal and the shame of being told I was a criminal and liar I felt each time I returned from the Vietnam War zone. While reading the words of the VA Roseburg Director, I was being told that my brother and sister veterans are lying about lost services at the Roseburg VA Medical System.
In 2009, it was a full-service hospital. Now it is a glorified outpatient clinic. Perhaps the VA relishes sending 70- and 80-year-old veterans 90 miles, especially on icy roads, to get the medical services they were promised when they stood up to defend America. The ICU is gone, Urgent Care hours are limited. Outpatient Day surgeries are gone, for a number of different procedures. Fifth-floor inpatient care is gone. Telemetry care is gone. Substance abuse and PTSD Treatment are gone. PTSD Groups are gone. Mental health providers are gone. Many of the specialties are limited and are in the market report to be eliminated.
Community care requires the veteran to go to Eugene or Portland. There once were four primary care teams, and now there are two. Sure, they have Telehealth and community care referrals, but to say nothing has been eliminated is an outright lie.
In the past, VA whistleblowers were retaliated against. It appears the upper management of the VA views veterans as the enemy. The currently assigned VA Roseburg Medical System Director has yet to meet with community veterans. The VA upper management has been missing in action for the last few years.
Please vote YES on the question to restore services at the Roseburg VA for veterans and hard-working VA employees. Veterans appreciate the encouragement and help of our county commissioners.
I understand the frustration and anger of being lied to. Has the Veteran's Choice law alleviated any of the unit closures, as area veterans can now seek care at the local Roseburg hospital and be covered? (As an aside, this is the bill that was passed thanks to Obama administration, and is also the bill that Trump lied about and took credit for over 100 times.)
It has become unsustainable for communities to have several hospitals within a mile apart maintaining expensive units like ICUs, CT scans, MRIs, Urgent care, Cancer care and all the duplicating of professional staffing.
I'm hoping the vets can receive adequate PTSD mental health care in this area. Telehealth may help with that?
