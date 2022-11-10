Veterans are not receiving ‘soonest and best’ care
I am writing about statements Nikki Hansen, the spokesperson for the Roseburg VA Health Care Systems made in the front page article on Oct. 27, regarding restoring services at the Roseburg VA. She comments that we veterans are still receiving services in the local Roseburg area and this is in alignment with VHA’s priority of connecting veterans to the soonest and best care.
I disagree with her in that in September, I saw my primary care provider who put in a consult for physical therapy for me due to acute neck pain. The physical therapy department at the Roseburg VA contacted me and told me that they only have one therapist and are booked out until February for appointments. They asked if I would like to be seen in the community, which I agreed to.
After waiting one month and hearing nothing, I contacted Community Care at the Roseburg VA, who said they are still working on July consults and this was in late October.
I am still suffering the pain and I doubt I will be able to see a therapist for months yet. This is not the soonest and best care! We used to have at least four therapists at the Roseburg VA.
l also know another veteran who has not had an appointment with their primary care provider for over a year and a half, and a month ago they contacted the call center to have scheduling set up an appointment for labs and a visit, and still, no one from scheduling has called.
I worked there for many years before I retired in 2013 and it used to be a great place to work and the care was fantastic. Now, it is a very depressing place to go into and the services are not there. People are all behind closed doors. It needs to be restored to where it used to be and should be for all the veterans in this area that need medical care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.