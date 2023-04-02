Today's shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, "where a woman using a gun," enters a school. There were a total of seven killed, including herself. Heart breaking.
It's called gun violence, which is highly publicized. Let us take violence one step further. Not so publicized is child, spousal, elder abuse; rape, indifference toward the homeless, neglect and pornography — which is violence against purity. The list goes on and on and is prevalent in the whole world. It is to the detriment of our moral "Christian" compass.
Side note: The true or core solution is not with the guns. It is addressing the violence, anger, hatred, and yes, the damage of the individual.
You have to ask yourself: How does a person or society get this way?
I would suggest when a person is never introduced to or walks away from goodness would be an answer. There are only two choices; good or evil. Unless you consider not choosing either choice. Where would that put you?
The violence or evil in this world is in many degrees or extremes. Some are more visible than others. Who is at the bottom of this? Could it be the devil?
You might say I don't believe in the devil or evil. My response would be read the newspaper or watch the news on TV.
Just because you don't believe in the devil or God, for that matter, does not mean they don't exist. I suggest you do further research, dig deeper, before coming to a conclusion. The consequences of your decision is big.
I just recently watched a movie, "The Rite" with Anthony Hopkins. It is a true story about a Catholic Priest, Father Michael Kovak, who at the beginning did not believe either. See what changed his mind. You can now go on YouTube and check out one of his talks. There is also Father Vincent Lambert who speaks on the same subject. A new movie, to be released mid-April, "The Pope's Exorcist" is about another Catholic Priest, Father Gabriele Amorth, who in 30-plus years performed an estimated 160,000 exorcisms. He is also on YouTube.
At this time, I want to say this is not an advertisement for Catholicism. In a book I just finished reading it stated there are approximately 30,000 denominations in the world today. My question to you is: Do you think our Heavenly Father cares which one you attend? I would suggest He is more concerned about the goodness in your heart.
Finally, I would encourage you to go deeper, do your research, seek goodness, also maybe forgiveness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.